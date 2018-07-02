    ×

    US Economy

    US manufacturing jumps for a second straight month, construction spending rises

    • The Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Index gained in June.
    • Construction Spending in May also increased.
    A worker uses a heat gun to smooth out the wrinkles on a car seat during production at the Lear Corp. manufacturing facility in Hammond, Indiana.
    Jim Young | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A worker uses a heat gun to smooth out the wrinkles on a car seat during production at the Lear Corp. manufacturing facility in Hammond, Indiana.

    The Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Index gained significantly in June, surpassing analysts' expectations for a decline.

    The ISM's Project Management Institute registered 60.2, beating an expected 58 by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. The June figure is up from a 58.7 reading for May.

    A reading above 50 percent indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding; below 50 percent indicates that it is generally contracting. The overall economy grew for the 110th consecutive month.

    The ISM index measures economic activity in up to 18 industries in the manufacturing sector, including textiles, appliances, food and coal refinement. Of the 18, 17 industries reported in June. It hit a 13-year high in February of 60.8.

    Despite gains, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee Timothy R. Fiore said those who reported were concerned about the implications of rising trade tensions on their industries.

    "Respondents are overwhelmingly concerned about how tariff related activity is and will continue to affect their business,” Fiore said.

    US construction spending up in May

    Contractors raise framed walls at the PulteGroup Onyx housing development in San Jose, California, May 10, 2017.
    David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Contractors raise framed walls at the PulteGroup Onyx housing development in San Jose, California, May 10, 2017.

    U.S. construction spending rose in May amid gains in investment in private and public construction projects, but outlays in the prior month were not as robust as initially thought.

    The Commerce Department said on Monday construction spending increased 0.4 percent. Data for April was revised down to show construction outlays rising 0.9 percent instead of the previously reported 1.8 percent surge.

    The government revised the construction spending data going back to January 2011 in the May report.

    Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending gaining 0.5 percent in May. Construction spending accelerated 4.5 percent on a year-on-year basis.

    The downward revision to April data could see economists cut further their second-quarter gross domestic product estimates. Growth forecasts for the April-June period were slashed on Friday after the government reported weaker-than-expected consumer spending in May.

    The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting second-quarter GDP rising at a 3.8 percent annualized rate. The economy grew at a 2.0 percent pace in the first quarter.

    In May, spending on private construction projects increased 0.3 percent after rising 0.4 percent in April. Outlays on private residential projects advanced 0.8 percent following a 0.5 percent gain in April.

    Spending on nonresidential structures fell 0.3 percent in May after rising 0.4 percent in the prior month.

    Investment in public construction projects increased 0.7 percent to the highest level since October 2010, after jumping 2.3 percent in April. Spending on federal government construction projects advanced 2.1 percent. That followed a 2.5 percent surge in April.

    State and local government construction outlays climbed 0.6 percent to the highest level since September 2009, after increasing 2.3 percent in April.

    -- Reuters contributed to this report.