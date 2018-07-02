This $1,500 ice cream is the most expensive in America   

So what do you get for $1,500?

The base of the dessert is house-made vanilla ice cream — using "imported vanilla beans from Madagascar," pastry chef Rosario Wakabayashi tells CNBC Make It.

The ice cream is covered in a white chocolate shell that's hand-painted with colored cocoa butter. It sits atop 3 grams of black truffle crumble (an ounce of black truffle costs an average $95), which is portions of black truffle mixed with high-end 64 percent Manjari dark chocolate (also from Madagascar) and Valrhona Gold cocoa nibs. Enveloping the shell is a hibiscus champagne sauce, with citrus meringue, and it's further embellished with delicate fondant butterflies sitting on angel hair sugar strands. Edible gold and silver leafing add an (expensive) touch of color. The ice cream is rich in flavor, with the various textures meant to make it playful.

"We crack the ice cream shell open with a spoon. It's a fun dish," says Wakabayashi.