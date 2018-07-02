This $1,500 ice cream is the most expensive in America   

The ice cream dish without the bear crystal can be ordered for $300.
Wakabayashi says she was inspired by color when envisioning her creation, and was influenced by the Baccarat crystal butterflies collection in the Grand Salon of the hotel, as well as the hues of Madagascar.
Wakabayashi says "Bear Extraordinaire" is currently the most expensive ice cream dessert in the country based on her research.
Close behind, Serendipity 3 in Manhattan sells a $1,000 ice cream sundae, as CNBC Make It reports. Serendipity 3 also made the Guinness Book of World Records in 2007 for a $25,000 sundae, which is no longer sold.
In Tanzania, there's a $60,000 sundae that comes with first-class flights and five-star accommodations with Three Twins Ice Cream. An actual ice cream you can buy on the website, "The world's more expensive most expensive ice cream sundae" includes a guided climb to Mount Kilimanjaro. There, according to the site, the Three Twins Ice Cream's founder "will hand-churn a batch of ice cream with glacial ice from the mountain's summit." The price includes as much ice cream as you can eat.
