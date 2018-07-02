The America First Action super PAC, a group that has backed the Trump presidency from the start, is developing a strategy to persuade senators to support the president’s eventual pick to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court — with an eye on convincing members of both parties.

“We are going to encourage those on the fence to get on board with his nomination, whether they’re Republican or Democrat,” the organization’s finance chairman, Roy Bailey, told CNBC on Monday.

When asked how the group plans to sway undecided lawmakers, however, he deferred to Brian O. Walsh, a veteran political operative and president of the super PAC. Walsh, according to Bailey, “will be drawing up a strategy.” Walsh was unavailable to comment.

Trump said he plans to announce his choice on July 9.

Bailey said he hopes Trump will pick someone like Justice Neil Gorsuch, whom the president named to the court last year.

“I’m looking for a constitutional conservative judge and someone that interprets the Constitution as it was intended,” Bailey said.

Gorsuch, a conservative, was narrowly confirmed by the Senate. Three red state Democrats up for re-election this year — Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Manchin of West Virginia — joined the GOP to support him.