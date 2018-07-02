Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet Kim Jong Un on July 5, White House says

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to North Korea on July 5 to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday.

The event this week will be at least the second known meeting between Pompeo and Kim. The two men will meet "to continue the ongoing and important work of denuclearization on the Korean peninsula," Sanders said at a press briefing.

The meeting will take place less than a month after Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to meet face-to-face with a North Korean leader during a summit on denuclearization in Singapore. During those talks, Trump and Kim signed an agreement that outlined a commitment toward denuclearizing North Korea and creating a lasting "peace regime" on the peninsula.

Trump called the document "very comprehensive," although it was unclear what concessions or commitments Kim ultimately signed on to.

Even still, Trump assured Americans after the summit that North Korea is "no longer a nuclear threat."

U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly disagreed. More than a dozen officials told NBC News that they believe North Korea has been producing more fuel for nuclear weapons at secret locations in recent months.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Pompeo will travel to Pyongyang on July 5 "to continue consultations and implement the forward progress made by President Trump and Chairman Kim in Singapore."

Pompeo will then travel to two different countries to discuss denuclearization with other stakeholders in the ongoing negotiations with North Korea, she said in a statement to CNBC.

On July 7, Pompeo will depart for Tokyo to discuss North Korean denuclearization and "other bilateral and regional issues" with leaders from Japan and South Korea. He will then fly to Hanoi, Vietnam, to discuss denuclearization with Vietnamese leaders.

Pompeo will also visit Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and Brussels, Belgium to accompany Trump to the NATO summit from July 11 to 12.