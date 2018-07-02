The nation’s oldest veteran fell victim to identity theft. How to protect yourself

No one is immune from identity theft and fraud. Not even, it seems, America’s oldest World War II veteran.

Last week, relatives of Richard Arvin Overton, a 112-year-old Austin, Texas man, reportedly discovered a number of withdrawals from his bank account made over the last several months.

The amount of money stolen was not disclosed.

Overton requires round-the-clock medical care and resides at home. His care costs about $15,000 a month, and his family has set up a GoFundMe to help foot the bill. A phone call to Volma Overton, the veteran's cousin, was not immediately returned.

It’s a harsh reminder that, while anyone can be a victim of fraud, older adults are especially vulnerable to scams.