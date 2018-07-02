Consumers, businesses can digest oil at $70 to $90, analyst says 6 Hours Ago | 03:25

In a tweet posted on Saturday, Trump said Saudi Arabia’s ruler King Salman had agreed to his request and would soon raise oil output by up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd).

Saudi Arabia later acknowledged a call had taken place between the two leaders, but did not mention any production targets.

“This incident with the Saudis and the U.S. administration is just noise … You cannot order 2 million barrels like ordering a coffee somewhere,” Beat Wittmann, a partner at financial consultancy Porta Advisors, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” Monday.