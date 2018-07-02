Wall Street is headed to a negative start for 2018’s second half

The Trump administration has drafted a bill that allows the White House to unilaterally raise tariffs without congressional consent, according to Axios. The legislation would also mean the U.S. would be abandoning the World Trade Organization rulebook.

The Financial Times reported that the U.S. could get a new round of retaliatory tariffs worth as much as $300 billion, if it moves ahead with new duties on European cars. European leaders are getting more convinced that President Donald Trump will put on new tariffs.

Trump wants to wait until after the midterm elections to move forward on a new NAFTA deal with Mexico and Canada. In a Fox Business Network interview, Trump said “NAFTA, I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,” adding, “I want to make it more fair.”

The U.S. has a plan to dismantle the bulk of North Korea’s weapons programs within a year, according to White House national security advisor John Bolton. He said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will likely discuss that proposal with the North Koreans soon. (Reuters)

Special counsel Robert Mueller is interested in a British businessman and his pro-Brexit associates' contacts with Russian diplomats and Trump campaign operatives, according to The Washington Post, citing two sources.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador won Mexico’s presidency, setting the stage for the most left-wing government in the country’s democratic history. Lopez Obrador has pledged to eradicate corruption and subdue drug cartels with a less confrontational approach. (Reuters)

Seattle has become the first major U.S. city to ban plastic straws and utensils, the Seattle Times reported. Officials hope the ban will decrease waste and encourage behavior changes as plastic waste continues to pollute the world's oceans and harm marine animals.

Toys R Us closed its doors in the U.S. on Friday, leaving in its wake a great deal of sadness, pockets of anger and some slim hope. There is a chance the brand can resurrect itself in a different form following the sale of its intellectual property. (CNBC)

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” ruled the box office for the second weekend in a row, bringing the Universal blockbuster's worldwide ticket sales to nearly $1 billion. Comcast (CMCSA) owns NBC Universal and CNBC. (AP)