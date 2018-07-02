Wall Street is headed to a negative start for 2018’s second half

Futures were lower this morning after the first half of 2018 ended with a modest positive streak. The major averages advanced in three of the last four sessions. However, the Dow has posted three straight weekly losses and finished its weakest first half of a year since 2010. (CNBC)
Tesla (TSLA) hit its goal of manufacturing 5,000 Model 3 sedans in the last week of the second quarter, although it did need extra hours to accomplish that goal with the last car rolling off the assembly line several hours after midnight Sunday. Shares were higher in premarket. (Reuters)
Dell Technologies will announce an acquisition of its publicly traded tracking stock that mirrors the performance of VMware, in a cash-and-stock deal as early as today, sources told CNBC. VMware will pay a $9 billion dividend to DVMT holders as part of the deal.
Two economic reports will be out today. The Institute For Supply Management is out with its June manufacturing index at 10 a.m. ET. At the same time, the government issues its May construction spending numbers. (CNBC)
There are no earnings reports on the calendar for this morning, and only office furniture maker Herman Miller (MLHR) is scheduled to report after today’s closing bell. (CNBC)