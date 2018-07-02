    ×

    Morning Brief

    Wall Street is headed to a negative start for 2018’s second half

    BY THE NUMBERS

    Futures were lower this morning after the first half of 2018 ended with a modest positive streak. The major averages advanced in three of the last four sessions. However, the Dow has posted three straight weekly losses and finished its weakest first half of a year since 2010. (CNBC)

    Tesla (TSLA) hit its goal of manufacturing 5,000 Model 3 sedans in the last week of the second quarter, although it did need extra hours to accomplish that goal with the last car rolling off the assembly line several hours after midnight Sunday. Shares were higher in premarket. (Reuters)

    Dell Technologies will announce an acquisition of its publicly traded tracking stock that mirrors the performance of VMware, in a cash-and-stock deal as early as today, sources told CNBC. VMware will pay a $9 billion dividend to DVMT holders as part of the deal.

    Two economic reports will be out today. The Institute For Supply Management is out with its June manufacturing index at 10 a.m. ET. At the same time, the government issues its May construction spending numbers. (CNBC)

    There are no earnings reports on the calendar for this morning, and only office furniture maker Herman Miller (MLHR) is scheduled to report after today’s closing bell. (CNBC)

    IN THE NEWS TODAY

    The Trump administration has drafted a bill that allows the White House to unilaterally raise tariffs without congressional consent, according to Axios. The legislation would also mean the U.S. would be abandoning the World Trade Organization rulebook.

    The Financial Times reported that the U.S. could get a new round of retaliatory tariffs worth as much as $300 billion, if it moves ahead with new duties on European cars. European leaders are getting more convinced that President Donald Trump will put on new tariffs.

    Trump wants to wait until after the midterm elections to move forward on a new NAFTA deal with Mexico and Canada. In a Fox Business Network interview, Trump said “NAFTA, I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,” adding, “I want to make it more fair.”

    The U.S. has a plan to dismantle the bulk of North Korea’s weapons programs within a year, according to White House national security advisor John Bolton. He said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will likely discuss that proposal with the North Koreans soon. (Reuters)

    Special counsel Robert Mueller is interested in a British businessman and his pro-Brexit associates' contacts with Russian diplomats and Trump campaign operatives, according to The Washington Post, citing two sources.

    Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador won Mexico’s presidency, setting the stage for the most left-wing government in the country’s democratic history. Lopez Obrador has pledged to eradicate corruption and subdue drug cartels with a less confrontational approach. (Reuters)

    Seattle has become the first major U.S. city to ban plastic straws and utensils, the Seattle Times reported. Officials hope the ban will decrease waste and encourage behavior changes as plastic waste continues to pollute the world's oceans and harm marine animals.

    Toys R Us closed its doors in the U.S. on Friday, leaving in its wake a great deal of sadness, pockets of anger and some slim hope. There is a chance the brand can resurrect itself in a different form following the sale of its intellectual property. (CNBC)

    “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” ruled the box office for the second weekend in a row, bringing the Universal blockbuster's worldwide ticket sales to nearly $1 billion. Comcast (CMCSA) owns NBC Universal and CNBC. (AP)

    STOCKS TO WATCH

    KKR (KKR) completed its transition from a partnership to a corporation over the weekend, which could potentially attract new investors to the private equity firm’s stock.

    Facebook (FB) gave dozens of companies special access to user data, according to documents released to Congress late Friday.

    Nestle (NSRGY) was urged by investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point hedge fund to split into three divisions. Third point has a more than $3 billion stake in Nestle and wants the company to split into separate beverage, nutrition, and grocery units.

    Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) shares may get a boost following news that gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau rose 12.5 percent in June, the 23rd consecutive monthly gain.

    Perry Ellis (PERY) is about to get a $28 per share buyout bid from men’s accessories maker Randa Accessories, according to the Wall Street Journal. The fashion company already has a $27.50 per share deal in place to be taken private by founder and former executive chairman George Feldenkreis.

    WATERCOOLER

    LeBron James signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. From James' perspective, LA provides him with a larger platform for his business interests. This is the third time in eight years the NBA superstar has changed teams. (CNBC)

    Match Day 18 at the World Cup in Russia today features Brazil versus Mexico and Belgium versus Japan in two Round of 16 knockout matches to decide which two teams play each other in the quarterfinals. (Fox Sports)

