Every few decades the question again returns: Will Campbell Soup's major shareholders, descendants of the Dorrance family, relinquish their hold on the soup empire and sell it.

That question has once again come up in the wake of the departure of Campbell CEO Denise Morrison and the soup company's announcement it is doing a review of its portfolio that keeps "everything" on the table." That announcement also sparked speculation activists investors could push the company to sell.

Campbell's efforts to move into fresh food under Morrison were plagued with operational challenges. Integration of its recent roughly $6 billion acquisition of pretzel-maker Snyder's-Lance will require heavy lifting. Trends continue to drive consumers away from the country's largest packaged food companies and retailers are squeezing their margins. Many have reacted with dealmaking, including most recently Conagra Brands' roughly $8 billion acquisition of Pinnacle Foods.

The company has declined to comment on this speculation. It plans to announce the results of its review at the end of August.

But any potential buyers or activists who want to agitate for a sale face a long road ahead. The Dorrance family is not a unified voting block. It is a number of different factions, which have not always been aligned on whether the best option for the soup company is to sell or stay independent.