How 'good' habits could be holding you back—and how to move forward

Habits are what make you who you are. They’re hard to form, hard to break, and there’s a wealth of advice telling you which ones to add to your daily routine. But what if some of your "good" habits are actually holding you back?

The truth is, you may need to drop existing habits to move forward in life, even ones you thought were, or ones that used to be, helpful. Surrounding yourself with high achievers is good, and saying "yes" to opportunities is good, too, but don't feel that you need to fill your calendar, especially if you are making plans for the sake of making plans, for example. Spending too much time around other people can leave you overstimulated and without the time you need to set your own goals.

Maybe your "good" habit involves leading regular meetings at work so that everyone's on the same page, or toggling quickly from one task to another to be as productive as possible — but lately you've noticed the meetings and the multitasking are leaving you drained, not energized.

It can serve you to eliminate habits that aren't actually good for you anymore — but first you have to identify them and then unlearn them. In fact, unlearning habits can be just as valuable as acquiring them in the first place.