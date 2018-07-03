    Here's how Apple's new iPhone software makes Face ID even more accurate

    • Apple's iOS 12 lets you set up alternate appearances for Face ID, which means you can improve the facial recognition capabilities of the iPhone X.
    • This feature would make sense for the iPad to allow multiple users to have Face ID logins.
    • CNBC's Todd Haselton shows you how to use alternate appearance on the iOS 12 public preview.
    Apple's Face ID makes it easy to unlock your iPhone just by looking at it. But you might notice sometimes that it doesn't recognize you. Maybe you're wearing glasses or a lot of makeup.

    With a new function called "alternate appearance," you can improve Face ID's recognition. The feature is part of iOS 12, which Apple will release in the next couple months.

    Here's how it works, and how you can set it up in iOS 12.

    Open Settings

    Tap Face ID and Passcode. Then enter your passcode.

    Select 'Set up an Alternate Appearance.'

    Tap 'Get Started.'

    Register your face — or someone else's if you want to add another person.

    If Apple ever decides to launch an iPad with Face ID, you might take similar steps to add another user's face so that family members can unlock the iPad just by looking at it.

