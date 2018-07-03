As a mother with three young children living away from family in Westport, Connecticut, Elizabeth Aronson always relied heavily on babysitters. She said she had tried many services and had mixed luck before a fellow mom recommended Bambino, an app that connects families and babysitters based on a social network of recommendations.

“I found sitters I felt like I could trust last minute,” said Aronson. “It’s very convenient.”

Aronson said the added layer of parent reviews helped her feel confident that the sitters would do a good job.

“As a parent, a friend recommendation is so much more powerful,” said Seane Greene, the founder and CEO of Bambino Technologies, which launched in Los Angeles in 2016 and has since gone live in more than 50 cities across the country.