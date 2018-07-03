The business of being a ride-hailing driver

At least one company is trying to make it easier for drivers to cash in on multiple apps. Mystro is an app that automates the process of comparing different platforms. It's almost like a personal assistant for drivers.

According to Campbell, who is also an advisor to Mystro, the app isn't just helping digital native millennial drivers.

"Something we hear from a lot of older drivers who maybe aren't as technologically savvy, is that they often struggle with accepting requests," Campbell said. Mystro's voice control feature makes accepting trip requests "completely hands-free."

But the surge in ride-hailing technology hasn’t been a boon for everyone on the roads. Taxi drivers are struggling to keep up with the industry disruption, and some feel the cards are stacked against them.

Manuel Morocho has been a New York City yellow cab driver for 20 years, and he said that since the entry of ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft, business is “completely down for yellow cabs.”