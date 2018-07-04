The EU is reportedly considering international talks to cut car tariffs

The proposal is being looked at by officials in Brussels, the administrative heartland of the European Union, ahead of a meeting between Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, and President Donald Trump in Washington later in July, the report published Wednesday said.

The FT reported that three diplomats, which it did not name, said the European Commission “is studying whether it would be feasible to negotiate a deal with other big car exporters such as the U.S., South Korea and Japan.” Such a move could address Trump’s complaint that the U.S. sector is unfairly treated, while reducing export costs for other participating countries’ auto sectors.

“Under such a deal, participants would reduce tariffs to agreed levels for a specified set of products — a concept in international trade known as a ‘plurilateral agreement’ that lets countries strike deals on tariffs without including the entire membership of the WTO,” the FT said.

In June, Trump threatened to impose a 20 percent on all car imports from the EU sending shares of the region’s carmakers lower. He said then that if the EU does not remove duties on U.S. cars, then the U.S. will have no choice but to act. The EU currently imposes tariffs of 10 percent on imports of passenger cars compared to the 2.5 percent duty currently imposed by the U.S.

