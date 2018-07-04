Trump threats are off-putting but EU could agree a US autos deal, trade body leader says

The European Union (EU) could yet do a tariff deal with the U.S auto sector, despite unhappiness at the hardball negotiating style of President Donald Trump, according to the executive director of the International Trade Centre (ITC).

"The EU is saying two things. The first thing… is we will not negotiate under a threat, we will not negotiate with a gun to our head. But the second thing the EU is saying (is) that, alright, if there is a particular sector causing difficulties to the U.S. like vehicles, let’s sit down and discuss," Arancha Gonzalez told CNBC’s Joumanna Bercetche on Wednesday.

"It is pretty much in line with what the U.S. talked about a few weeks ago in terms of a ‘zero-for-zero’ tariff deal," she added. The ITC is a subsidiary of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the United Nations (UN).

Gonzalez said the concept of particular sectors being exempt from tariffs was first suggested by Robert Zoellick when he was the U.S. trade representative during the presidency of George W. Bush.

"It is a great idea, but the problem you look at trying to implement it, you will have a number of unhappy sectors. I guess that producers of trucks in the U.S. that currently enjoy the protection of a 20 percent tariff would not be very eager to surrender that protection," she said.