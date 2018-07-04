Hyundai invests in Israeli company that focuses on road safety technology 

Hyundai Motor has entered into a strategic partnership with Autotalks, a business that specializes in the production of communication chipsets that look to improve road safety.

The partnership will see Hyundai make a direct investment in Autotalks, the South Korean car giant added in a statement on Tuesday. The size of the investment was not disclosed, according to Reuters.



Autotalks focuses on so-called V2X (“Vehicle to Everything”) technology, which enables vehicles to communicate with each other, other road users and road infrastructure, helping to boost both road safety and mobility.

In vehicles manned by humans, a V2X system is able to provide drivers with key information via alerts and notifications, Hyundai added. In dangerous situations the system can “actuate,” or operate, the vehicle. In autonomous vehicles, Hyundai said that V2X technology complemented existing sensors and eased interaction with other road users.



"Connectivity is one of the core technologies that can be applied to smart city business models, as well as autonomous driving and infotainment,” Yunseong Hwang, director of the open innovation business group at Hyundai Motor Company, said. “Hyundai Motor will continue to invest in disruptive technologies that are in line with Hyundai’s current and future strategic pillars,” Hwang added.



Founded in 2008, Autotalks’ headquarters are based in Israel. “The funding from Hyundai will fuel Autotalks' technology roadmap as well as support our customers and partners all over the globe,” its CEO , Hagai Zyss, said in a statement.

