Couples that pay together, actually stay together

Of all the topics that can cause marital flashpoints, money is near the top. Forget sleeping with the window open or closed — the biggest fights are likelier to spring up when someone blows the budget or hidden debt comes to light.

For more than half the couples surveyed by Fidelity in their report, Couples and Money, cash plays a significant part in the relationship — and when debt is on the table, the impact is far from positive.

Of couples who are concerned about debt, 46 percent say money is the biggest relationship challenge. To compare, just 16 percent of couples who aren’t burdened with debt say money is a challenge.