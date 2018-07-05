Cramer's lightning round: Don't sell your stake in Shake Shack—it's finally fairly valued   

Shake Shack: “No, [it’s not time to sell]. After that last quarter, remember, I said, ‘OK, it’s time. It’s finally, finally valued in a correct way.’ Realistic.”

Jack Henry & Associates: “That is a fabulous service company and people don’t talk about it enough.”

The Kraft Heinz Company: “This stock is making a move. The defenses are making a move. I wish I had called the bottom at $57. I did not do that, but I think you can get up to $70 before you have to sell.”

Kinder Morgan, Inc.: “KMI is making a move. There’s no denying that. I like Enbridge, but even more than that, I like Magellan Midstream, MMP, because they need those pipelines. But KMI is making a move. I’m not in denial. I see it happening.”

FedEx: “[This] is a stock I want to buy right here. The stock shouldn’t be down. Let me give you a two-fer: I think Adobe shouldn’t be down. FedEx and Adobe. Why? Random, but those were two companies that reported that went down and if I said all last week [that] when I come back, I’m talking them up.”

BlackBerry: “It’s got intellectual property and cash. I know people seem to have given up on it, but periodically they give up on it and they come right back and I think they’re going to come right back.”

Marathon Petroleum Corporation: “Oh, man. Now, it’s tough because Valero’s great. It’s tough because PSX, someone really pushed that hard today. But Marathon Pete has been my favorite because it’s pulled back and I think it’s a buy.”