Market focus is largely attuned to the ongoing U.S.-Sino trade row, with investors fearful the dispute could soon derail a rare period of synchronized global growth. Washington has said it is prepared to implement tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports on July 6, with Beijing then expected to respond with charges of its own on U.S. goods.

Asian stocks were choppy Thursday, with moves limited on the eve of a U.S. deadline to slap tariffs on Chinese products. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, dipped around 0.1 percent.

Stateside, U.S. markets were closed on Wednesday for the Independence Day holiday.

Back in Europe, the euro area is expected to publish retail Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figures for June at around 9:10 a.m. London time.