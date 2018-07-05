student debt grows, so do the plans to squelch it.

Some of the ideas are pretty creative: New Jersey, for example, is considering establishing a lottery for borrowers burdened by student debt. Other ways of garnering money to eliminate your education debt don't rely on luck, but require rolling up your sleeves or knowing historical facts.

A new game show called "Paid Off," hosted by comedian Michael Torpey, pits student borrowers against each other in a trivia competition. One lucky winner will walk away debt-free.

Keep in mind, however, that these endeavors aren't free aid. The funds are taxable, even money from an organization in return for volunteer work.

"All money you receive for volunteering or win on a trivia app or lottery is considered income by the IRS," said Mark Kantrowitz, a student loan expert.

Here are some of the other ways to get other people to pay off your debt.