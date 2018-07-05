Here's how many paid vacation days the typical American worker gets 

As summer heats up, workers across the country are enjoying some well-earned time off. People who take vacations report higher productivity and are more likely to get a promotion or a raise.

But compared to employees in other nations, Americans take significantly fewer days off.

One reason for this is that American companies offer fewer vacation days. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 76 percent of private industry workers (who make up 84.7 percent of all workers) receive paid vacation days. After one year of employment, these workers were granted 10 days of paid vacation, on average.

This number grows modestly as years of tenure with an employer increase. In 2017, the average worker with five years of experience at a company was given 15 days of paid vacation and the average worker with 20 years of experience was given 20 paid vacation days.