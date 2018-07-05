How this mother-son duo sold more than $1 million worth of Wine Condoms

When Laura Bartlett left her friend’s house one night in 2012, carrying an unfinished bottle of wine covered in plastic wrap and secured by a rubber band, she was less concerned with how pretty the hack looked than she was with spilling her wine.

After she got home, her then 20-year-old son, Mitch Strahan, joked that her makeshift wine stopper looked like a condom.

“We just kind of laughed about it,” Bartlett, 51, tells CNBC Make It.

But the joke stuck.

“It was just a funny idea until one day, several months later, he was like, ‘I think I’m going to do this. I think I’m going to make a wine condom,'" Bartlett recalls.