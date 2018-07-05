You don't need an expensive camera to take great photos — the phone in your pocket is better than you think, especially on top-of-the-line phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the iPhone X.

When used correctly, phones can produce images that hold up against more professional equipment. Shooting on a smartphone also comes with the added benefit of easily sharing pictures with family and friends, as well as posting directly to social media when you're on the go.

Here are a few things that will dramatically improve your results when you're taking pictures on your phone.