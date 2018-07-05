Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

PriceSmart stock was down nearly 7 percent in after-hours trading. The San Diego-based company missed on earnings for its third quarter, earning 61 cents per share versus the 63 cents per share expected by analysts. PriceSmart did beat analysts' revenue expectations generating $782 million versus the $777 million expected.

Shares of Fluor were down more than 1 percent in extended-hours trading, before recovering its losses. The engineering and construction firm has faced accusations that it misled investors about the performance of its gas-fired projects. Shareholders recently filed a class-action lawsuit against Fluor. The company's shares are down more than 5 percent year to date.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust were down nearly 2 percent in extended-hours trading, before recovering those losses. Digital Realty Trust is in discussions to acquire Brazilian data center operator Ascenty, according to Bloomberg, citing sources. Ascenty is valued at more than $1 billion.



