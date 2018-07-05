Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: ERJ, BA, TSLA, NFLX & more

Embraer – Embraer and Boeing have announced a new joint venture which will create a separate company focusing on commercial aviation. Boeing will own 80 percent of the new company, Embraer 20 percent, with the venture having a total value of $4.75 billion.

Tesla – Tesla allegedly eliminated a standard brake test as it raced to meet a production deadline for its Model 3 sedan, according to industry newsletter The Harbour Report. Tesla issued a statement in response saying every car it builds goes through rigorous quality checks and must meet exacting specifications, including brake tests.

Liberty Global – Liberty is among several bidders for TV production company Endemol Shine, according to a Reuters report. Endemol is the producer of the long-running “Big Brother” reality show and other series.

Netflix – Netflix premiered its first original series in India, as it battles Amazon.com for more than one billion potential viewers in that country.

WPP Group – WPP reportedly warned former chief executive officer Martin Sorrell that he could lose his $26.5 million exit package. Reuters reports that the threat comes after Sorrell’s new ad venture sought to buy a business that WPP is also pursuing.

Enbridge – The pipeline operator is selling various Canadian natural gas assets to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and others for $3.28 billion.

Goldman Sachs – Goldman lost a British Supreme Court appeal seeking compensation from Portugal’s Novo Banco. The case involved an $835 billion loan to Novo Banco’s bankrupt predecessor.

Micron Technology - Micron was temporarily stopped by a Chinese court from selling a range of products in China, following accusations of patent infringement from two rival memory chip manufacturers.

Barnes & Noble – Barnes & Noble fired Chief Executive Officer Demos Parneros, citing violations of company policy. The book retailer was not specific about what policies were violated, and said Parneros would not receive any severance pay. A group of current executives will run Barnes & Noble until a replacement is hired.

Praxair – Praxair is selling most of its European industrial gas assets, in a bid to win approval for its proposed merger with Germany’s Linde.