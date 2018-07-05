    ×

    Politics

    A ‘Trump Baby’ blimp will fly over the UK parliament during the president’s visit

    • A blimp shaped like an angry, orange, baby Donald Trump will fly over the U.K. parliament during his visit.
    • Permission has been granted by the Mayor of London after he initially refused.
    • Organizers behind raised money to manufacture and inflate it by carrying out a crowdfunding campaign.
    "Trump Baby" has been manufactured following a crowdfunding campaign.
    Trump Baby
    "Trump Baby" has been manufactured following a crowdfunding campaign.

    Protestors have been given permission to fly a giant balloon portraying Donald Trump as an angry, orange baby over the U.K. parliament during the president’s first official visit to Britain.

    Named “Trump Baby,” the 20-foot-tall blimp will be airborne when Trump is in London next week.

    London Mayor Sadiq Khan had initially refused permission for the flight, but on Thursday relented after more than 10,000 people signed a petition calling for him to do so.

    In a statement, a spokesperson for the mayor said Khan “supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms.”

    A graphic illustraing the blimp's size
    Trump Baby
    A graphic illustraing the blimp's size

    At the time of writing, a crowdfunding campaign to manufacture, inflate and fly the balloon had raised over £17,000 ($22,500) that organizers said was easily enough money to make “Trump Baby” fly.

    Celebrating Khan’s decision, the team behind “Trump Baby” appeared to adopt a Twitter style akin to the president himself, calling it “sad” that the London mayor had been forced to make a deal.

    The balloon is to be tethered to the grounds of Parliament Square Gardens and will also be restricted from floating higher than 30 meters (98 feet). It will fly between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday 13 July, coinciding with a "Stop Trump" march in central London.

    The crowdfunding page has claimed that with the cash they have now raised, a second “flight” may be possible somewhere within Trump’s eyesight during his visit.