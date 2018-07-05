A ‘Trump Baby’ blimp will fly over the UK parliament during the president’s visit

Protestors have been given permission to fly a giant balloon portraying Donald Trump as an angry, orange baby over the U.K. parliament during the president’s first official visit to Britain.

Named “Trump Baby,” the 20-foot-tall blimp will be airborne when Trump is in London next week.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan had initially refused permission for the flight, but on Thursday relented after more than 10,000 people signed a petition calling for him to do so.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the mayor said Khan “supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms.”