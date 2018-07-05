Trump orders OPEC to tame gas prices, but analysts blame his Iran sanctions for rising fuel costs

President Donald Trump renewed his Twitter attack on OPEC this week, blaming the cartel for rising gasoline costs. But analysts say Trump's effort to punish Iran by swiftly cutting off the nation's energy exports is what's really driving oil and fuel prices higher.

Trump on Wednesday ordered OPEC, the 14-member oil cartel dominated by Saudi Arabia, to take steps to tame rising gasoline costs. He said the group is "driving prices higher," apparently referencing its 1½-year-old policy of capping production to shrink a global crude glut.

However, several analysts and banks say the catalyst for the most recent oil price rally is Trump's efforts to punish Iran, the world's fifth biggest crude producer. Just days after OPEC agreed to increase output, the State Department sent oil prices soaring by announcing it aims to wipe out much of Iran's crude exports by November.

Since then, U.S. crude oil has surged nearly 7 percent, and briefly rose above $75 a barrel for the first time since November 2014. Crude oil accounts for roughly half the cost of gasoline.

"I think what has raised prices 10 bucks a barrel is more the administration's policy about getting [Iran's] exports completely cut off to the rest of the world, which they seem intent on," said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.

That policy now threatens to leave the world with a shortage of crude and rob Americans of the gasoline price relief they usually get in the autumn. It may even leave drivers paying more at filling stations in the fall, just as they're preparing to cast their votes in elections that could hand Democrats control of Congress.

Americans are already seeing their gas bills rise after enjoying years of low fuel costs thanks to an historic oil price crash. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now nearly $2.87, compared with $2.23 a year ago. U.S. gasoline futures are up about 18.5 percent this year, and have risen nearly 39 percent since Trump took office.

Morgan Stanley on Monday raised its forecast for international benchmark Brent crude by $7.50 to $85 a barrel over the next six months. The bank pinned the revision on Trump's tougher-than-anticipated Iran policy, which exacerbates falling output in places like Venezuela and Angola.