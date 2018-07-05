President Donald Trump said Thursday he "100 percent" believes Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who has categorically denied recent accusations he ignored reports of sexual abuse when he was a wrestling coach at The Ohio State University.

“I don’t believe them at all,” Trump said of Jordan’s accusers. "Jim Jordan is one of the most outstanding people I’ve met since I’ve been in Washington and I believe him 100 percent," Trump said, adding there was "no question in mind."

Trump was responding to allegations made in an NBC News report published Tuesday, in which former athletes on the university's wrestling team said Jordan, who was the assistant coach from 1986 to 1994, turned a blind eye to a sexually abusive team doctor.

Jordan told Politico that the allegations are "not true."

“I never knew about any type of abuse. If I did, I would have done something about it," Jordan said.

Trump made the remarks aboard Air Force One en route to a rally in Montana, where he is expected to stump for GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, who is running against the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Jon Tester.