    Trump sides with Rep. Jim Jordan '100%' against claims Jordan ignored sex abuse allegations when he was wrestling coach 

    • President Donald Trump said Thursday he "100 percent" believes Rep. Jim Jordan, who was accused of ignoring reports of sexual abuse when he was a wrestling coach at The Ohio State University.
    • Trump made the remarks aboard Air Force One en route to a rally in Montana, where he is expected to stump for GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, who is running against the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Jon Tester.
    • Trump is also expected to encourage Montanans to vote for Rep. Greg Gianforte, who was charged with assault after body slamming a reporter and breaking his glasses before his special election last year.
    Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on June 26, 2018. 
    Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call Group | Getty Images
    President Donald Trump said Thursday he "100 percent" believes Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who has categorically denied recent accusations he ignored reports of sexual abuse when he was a wrestling coach at The Ohio State University.

    “I don’t believe them at all,” Trump said of Jordan’s accusers. "Jim Jordan is one of the most outstanding people I’ve met since I’ve been in Washington and I believe him 100 percent," Trump said, adding there was "no question in mind."

    Trump was responding to allegations made in an NBC News report published Tuesday, in which former athletes on the university's wrestling team said Jordan, who was the assistant coach from 1986 to 1994, turned a blind eye to a sexually abusive team doctor.

    Jordan told Politico that the allegations are "not true."

    “I never knew about any type of abuse. If I did, I would have done something about it," Jordan said.

    Trump made the remarks aboard Air Force One en route to a rally in Montana, where he is expected to stump for GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, who is running against the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Jon Tester.