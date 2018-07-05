Mass-market makeup brands have been criticized for attempting to reach many people with bland advertising campaigns, or for simply portraying women using makeup to be sexually attractive. “Traditionally, in the (beauty) category, it had always been women being transformed for very superficial, vain reasons. In a lot of ways, it was because the category had been stuck in a male gaze. So we wanted to rewrite a lot of those conventions,” Katy Alonzo, Droga5’s group strategy director, told Fast Company in October.

Ojo, a longtime marketer of consumer packaged goods (CPG), with stints at General Mills, Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever, approached the CoverGirl relaunch as if it was her own company, scouring social media for conversations about the brand.

“I believe that's for everybody on the team, not just the junior people on the team. I'm the crazy SVP (senior vice president) who reads all of the comments, who watches all the influencer videos. I think we all have to operate that way… (Coty’s) culture for employees is that we should have a founder’s mentality. So I don't run CoverGirl like an SVP. I run it like it was my own business,” she said.

“So I ask myself, what would I do if I was a founder? I would probably read every single comment, I would want to respond to people, I would want to reach out to influencers who are working with the brand and have relationships with them. That's how you stay ahead because if you keep your ears close to the ground, people will share feedback with you.”

Ojo also encouraged her team to think in a similar way. "In CPG sometimes, the way that they've been trained, they are paralyzed when they don't have all the data and they're so afraid to make a decision. And you ask them one simple question and it will bring great clarity. If you are the founder of this business, what would you do? And it brings great clarity. They don't even need data," she said.