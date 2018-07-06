Your summer internship is half over—here are 5 things you should have done by now

For a few short months you’re in the unique position of being surrounded by a plethora of professionals and experts that may be doing exactly what you want to do.

At a 10-person operation like Intern Queen, it's easy to get to know everyone in the office. In fact, it's required. Every semester, Berger’s two interns are required to schedule a 15-minute conversation or coffee with each of their fellow colleagues before the end of the semester.

Most places don’t maintain a strict standard, but Perez does give one piece of advice to Facebook interns who want to schedule coffee runs with the full-time employees around them.

“It's important when you ask for time, have at least three to four bullet points of how you think this meeting will benefit for you,” Perez explains. “When you actually take the time to bullet it out, it makes the ask a little less intimidating... It makes it a little less awkward and helps the person on the other side to be like ‘Oh yeah, I do have expertise in this and I’d be willing to help you if it's something that you’re asking for.’"

Perez says that while the awkwardness of networking never truly goes away, it's important to be bold enough to realize the direct advantage of it, especially when time is limited.