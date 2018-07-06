VISIT CNBC.COM

This is what Silicon Valley billionaire Marc Andreessen is reading now

Andreessen Horowitz partner Marc Andreessen
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Andreessen Horowitz partner Marc Andreessen

When billionaire Marc Andreessen has something to say, the tech world listens. He's a co-founder and general partner of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which backs companies like AirBnb, Facebook and Lyft. Andreessen also co-founded Netscape, which sold to AOL for 4.3 billion in 1998.

In a return to Twitter Thursday, (a platform with which he has had a storied history) Andreessen shared a list of books he's been reading while on a hiatus from tweeting.

By the looks of Andreessen's Twitter account, he's feeling inspired to read: His avatar is Charlie Brown holding a book, and his bio states, "Read with me."

Here, CNBC Make It highlights seven of the billionaire businessman's recommendations that focus on productivity, psychology and success.

1. "The Rise of Superman: Decoding the Science of Ultimate Human Performance" by Steven Kotler

Author Steven Kotler interviews dozens of high level athletes in "The Rise of Superman" in search of answers around the idea of "flow," which according to the book is "an optimal state of consciousness in which we perform and feel our best."

For Andreessen, the book is a "startling walk through a series of domains where peak human performance is rising at remarkable rates due to 'flow state,'" he tweets. "Thought provoking and then some."

2. "Thinking in Bets" by Annie Duke

Annie Duke is a former World Series of Poker champion, and she dives into how to make better decisions without certainty in "Thinking in Bets." It's a "compact guide to probabilistic domains like poker, or venture capital," Andreessen tweets. "Best articulation of 'resulting,' drawing bad conclusions from confusing process and outcome. Recommend for people operating in the real world."

3. "A Guide to the Good Life: The Ancient Art of Stoic Joy" by William B. Irvine

If you're worried that working and hustling for weeks on end may still leave you unfulfilled, "A Guide to the Good Life" seeks to find some answers from the ancient philosophy of Stoicism, for which one of the goals was "tranquility of mind," according to Encyclopedia Britannica. "Best (?) walk through the ancient/current philosophy of Stoicism. You can't control other people but you can control yourself, so do that," Andreessen tweets.

4. "The Courage to be Disliked" by Ichiro Kishimi & Fumitake Koga

"The Courage to be Disliked" has already sold millions of copies in Asia, and Andreessen says anyone can find value in the writing, which was published in English in May. "Smash hit in Japan, and easy to see why," he tweets. "Adlerian psychology meets Stoic philosophy in Socratic dialogue. Compelling from front to back. Highly recommend." Alderian therapy is "a short-term, goal-oriented, and positive psychodynamic therapy based on the theories of Alfred Adler—a one-time colleague of Sigmund Freud," according to Psychology Today.

5. "When Wolves Bite: Two Billionaires, One Company and an Epic Wall Street Battle" by Scott Wapner

Written by CNBC's Scott Wapner, "When Wolves Bite" tells the story of billionaire activist investors Bill Ackman and Carl Icahn, and their fight over nutrition company Herbalife. Andreesen tweets that the story is "'Wall Street'-esk," referring to the 1987 movie with Charlie Sheen and Michael Douglas.

6. "But What If We're Wrong?: Thinking About the Present As If It Were the Past" by Chuck Klosterman

"The premise of this book can be succinctly stated: Most of what we believe is likely to be wrong," according to a review in The New York Times. The idea in "But What If We're Wrong?" is to examine life today as if you were looking at it from a far distant future. How would our beliefs fare against the test of time?

"Wide-ranging meditation on how to think about the reality that we're probably wrong about most things we believe. Hard to read and not emerge humbled," Andreessen tweets.

7. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan Peterson

In his 2018 book, psychologist Jordan Peterson offers up "practical and profound rules for life" which cross intellectual disciplines and cultures. "12 Rules for Life," is "A bracing disassembly and reconstruction of a theory of individual progress in the modern world. Fascinating compare and contrast with 'The Courage To Be Disliked,'" Andreessen tweets.

For the entire list of Andreesen's recommendations, check out his tweets.

