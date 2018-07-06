Cramer: Mainstream media narrative that Trump is wrong on the China trade war is at odds with reality

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Friday that many Americans support President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, but contended that their voices are being drowned out.

“We simply, as a people, seem to be united that the president's position is wrong. I hear more of that on TV than I hear reality. I think that there are a lot of people [who say], ‘Thank you for standing up for us,’” Cramer said on CNBC.

Just after midnight on Friday, the United States and China exchanged $34 billion worth of tariffs. The American duties affect products such as water boilers, X-ray machine components, airplane tires and various other industrial parts. The Chinese targets include soybeans, pork and electric vehicles.

Cramer, the host of “Mad Money,” contended the time is right for the president to engage China on trade because the U.S. economy is so strong.