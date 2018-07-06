Cramer's lightning round: Buy Merck on its superior anti-cancer portfolio   

Merck & Co.: “I think Merck has got the best anti-cancer portfolio right now. The company’s not very promotional. I think the stock is a very good buy with a 3 percent yield, so I’m going to bless that one and I think you should buy more.”

Cara Therapeutics, Inc.: “I like Cara Therapeutics. I recommended it between $17 and $18. It went down to $13, $14 and I looked like a complete idiot. Now it’s back to $20 and I think it’s real good so the answer is buy, buy, buy!”

Yirendai Ltd.: “I’m sorry. I know it was a buy, I know people loved it when it came public, but the answer is sell, sell, sell it because we’re not recommending any Chinese stocks other than Alibaba and Baidu.”

IBM: “The stock was below $140 just the other day. I think you can buy some here and buy some more lower. It yields 4.4 percent. I think it’s going to be an OK quarter.”

FactSet Research Systems: “You’ve got smart money because I like that stock. I wish more people liked it. I’d put that in the fintech category. Boy, do people love fintech.”

Annaly Capital Management: “It’s got a big yield. It’s always had a big yield. That’s a good way to be able to make some money, but unfortunately, I find it very opaque and I can’t recommend any opaque stocks on this show. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Smart Global Holdings: “Look, my favorite in that category is HPQ, which is HP Inc. I think that’s a better one. I would go for that one.”

PPG Industries: “Accounting irregularities equal sell. I can’t recommend the stock anymore. It’s just my discipline.”