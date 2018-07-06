Here are Trump's most notable quotes from the past week

CNBC keeps track of President Donald Trump's most outrageous, newsmaking and world-changing statements each week — so you don't have to. Here's what the president said this week:
1. WTO
On Monday, Trump said that the World Trade Organization has treated the United States “very badly.” Although there are no formal plans to withdraw from the organization, he said if it continues treating the United States badly, “something will happen.”
2. Supreme Court
Trump on Monday gave an important update on the search for Justice Anthony Kennedy’s replacement on the high court. He said he had met with four potential nominees and would meet with “two or three” more. The president assured that the nominees are all “outstanding people.” Trump said he'd announce his pick on Monday, July 9.
3. Elizabeth Warren
At a rally in Montana on Thursday, the president continued previous attacks on Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. He began by “apologizing” to Pocahontas, but not the “fake Pocahontas.” He then said that if he was debating Warren, he would toss her a DNA test to prove whether she was Native American. However, he would “gently” toss it because we are in the “me too generation.”