Speaker company Sonos has filed to go public.

The company reported a net loss of $14.2 million on revenue of $992.5 million for the last fiscal year. That's an improvement from fiscal year 2016, when the company posted a net loss of $38.2 million on revenue of $901.3 million.

For the six months ending March 31, Sonos reported revenue of $655.7 million, an 18 percent jump from the same period in 2017. Net income for the period totaled $13.1 million, a decrease of 14 percent from the year-ago period.

Sonos markets its high-end speakers to audiophiles and music-nuts as the speaker industry increasingly moves toward smart assistants like Amazon's and Google's offerings. Sonos introduced its first voice-enabled speaker, the Sonos One, late last year. It counts traditional speaker makers Bose and Samsung among its competitors, as well.

The company estimates its consumers listen to an average of 70 hours of content per month, according to the filing. As of March 31, Sonos counted more than 19 million registered products in nearly 7 million households globally. In fiscal year 2017, more than half of the company's revenue was generated outside the U.S.

Private equity firm KKR owns about 26 percent of the company, according to the filing. Index Ventures and co-founder and former CEO John McFarlane each own 13 percent.

The company plans to list shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SONO." It didn't specify how many shares would be up for sale or list an estimated offering price, but set a placeholder amount of $100 million.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Allen & Company are the lead underwriters for the offering.