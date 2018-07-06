Trump's itinerary during UK visit is revealed

Downing Street has revealed details of President Donald Trump's visit to the United Kingdom next week.

Following his appearance at the two-day NATO summit, Trump is due to arrive in England early Thursday afternoon when Air Force One touches down at Stansted Airport, north of London.

Prime Minister Theresa May will then host President Trump and his wife Melania at a black tie dinner at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire in the evening. Blenheim is the ancestral home and the birthplace of Winston Churchill. Several prominent business leaders from different sectors will attend the dinner.

While it is unknown if requests are possible, the meal will be accompanied by music from the Countess of Wessex’s Orchestra, who Downing Street revealed will perform "a series of classic British and American hits."

The U.S. president and the first lady will then stay overnight in central London at Winfield House, which is the official residence of the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson, who is currently serving in that post, said in a telephone briefing Friday that the alliance between the U.K. and U.S. had "done more for the defense and the future of freedom than any other alliance in the world."

"It really does deserve the name that Churchill gave it — 'the special relationship,'" he added.

On Friday morning, Trump and May will visit a defense site where a demonstration of military capability will be jointly carried out by U.S. and U.K. forces.

The pair will then travel to May's official country residence, Chequers, in Buckinghamshire. British officials said there will be a working lunch as part of "substantive bilateral talks on a range of foreign policy issues."

After that, the Trumps will travel to Windsor Castle to meet Queen Elizabeth II. As expected, this will be the last of Trump's official duties on his visit.

Downing Street said he and his wife will travel to Scotland that evening, where they will spend the weekend. It has been reported that Trump is likely to play golf at one of his two courses while he is in Scotland.

The itinerary is notably light on interaction with the British public and several cities are hosting anti-Trump rallies. Johnson said the U.S. delegation and Trump, in particular, was not avoiding anyone and appreciated the right to free speech.