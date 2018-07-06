Weak job and wage growth weigh on these Trump states

With the U.S. job market stronger than it has been in nearly two decades, you can expect President Donald Trump to tout his economic record as he stumps in this year's midterm elections.

But a closer look at the state-level data shows that job growth has been uneven in the states that turned out for Trump. That could make it harder to convince some Trump supporters that the president’s economic policies are creating jobs fast enough.

The White House got yet another positive report Friday showing that U.S. job growth rose more than expected in June as manufacturers stepped up hiring. That was good news for a president who campaigned on a promise to generate more good-paying jobs for discouraged middle class workers.

That promise will be harder to deliver, though, in states where the jobless rate remains stubbornly higher than the national average.

In West Virginia, where Trump has promised to bring back coal jobs, the jobless rate continued to rise, hitting 5.4 percent in May, the latest state level data available That’s up four-tenths of a percent from a year earlier.