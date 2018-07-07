With Fortnite, it's game on as users flock to a new 'zeitgeist'

Fortnite is a force. The free video game is played by millions, and has reaped billions of dollars.

Survival is the simple goal of the multi-platform game that launched on consoles less than a year ago, and on Apple's iOS operating in April. In each game, 100 players compete to be the last one standing.

According to SuperData Research, the game took in $318.3 million in revenue in May alone, and is on track to earn $3.5 billion this year for Epic Games, Fortnite’s North Carolina-based studio.

“Fortnite is incredibly beautiful visually. It’s got a Saturday morning cartoon-like feel and it’s very accessible, “ GameSpot vice president and general manager Ben Howard told CNBC’s "On the Money" in an interview.

“The game is completely free to download and play, with all the monetization coming on cosmetic items that don’t affect the gameplay," Howard explained, such as " a costume, a hat for your character, that kind of thing.”

Howard admitted he’s spent some of his own cash on Fortnite accessories, costumes and dance moves for his avatar.

“Sometimes you want that skin for your character. You want that superhero outfit, you want that cowboy outfit. You know, it’s hard to say why it’s compelling. But it is.”