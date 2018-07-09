From Mexico to Cali, 7 over-the-top Airbnbs you can rent for under $200 a night

This Washington state "hobbit hole" is built into the earth with a round doorway above ground, resembling a dwelling you'd find in author J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle Earth.

The whimsical, one-bedroom abode with rounded windows and doorways and hanging lanterns has a fireplace, woodwork bench complete with tools if guests want to whittle away, wooden shower and sink and a designated parking area that's a five minute walk away.

It's immersed in nature, facing the sunset over the Columbia River Gorge mountains.

Rates start at $200 a night and accommodates two guests ($100 per person per night).

The Seashell House