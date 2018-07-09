Sergey Brin says Google 'failed to be on the bleeding edge' of blockchain

Speaking from a blockchain conference in Morocco over the weekend, Google co-founder Sergey Brin said the internet giant missed its chance to be at the forefront of blockchain technology.

Brin, who currently serves as president of Google parent company Alphabet , joined blockchain technology leaders and researchers on a panel at Richard Branson's exclusive Blockchain Summit.

"We probably already failed to be on the bleeding edge, I'll be honest," Brin said.

Although Google may have missed out on early adoption of the distributed ledger technology, Brin suggested that blockchain is within the wheelhouse of X, the company's semi-secret research division.

"I see the future as taking these kind of research-y kind of out there ideas and making them real — and Google X is kind of like that," Brin said.

As for his personal interest in blockchain and the digital currencies that it's spawned, Brin admitted he doesn't know "a whole lot about cryptocurrency," but an amateur mining rig set-up with his son piqued his interest.

"A year or two ago my son insisted that we needed to get a gaming PC," Brin said. "I told him If we get a gaming PC we have to mine cryptocurrency. So we got an ethereum miner on there and we’ve been making a few pennies and dollars since."

Brin said, "that definitely got me interested and I started to study the technology behind it and found it to be fascinating."