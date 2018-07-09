British Prime Minister May says Parliament should prepare for several outcomes, including the possibility of no Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that preparations for a "no deal" Brexit would be stepped up.

The comments from the British leader followed the abrupt resignation of a key member of May's Cabinet, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, on Monday. David Davis, the minister directly charged with handling Britain's exit from the European Union, resigned earlier in the day.

The pound, which had erased its earlier gains against the dollar following Johnson's resignation, fell further after May's Brexit comments.

May and European Union leaders have been reluctant to address the possibility of the E.U. and the U.K. failing to reach an agreement on Britain's departure from the E.U. Failure to reach a deal could imperil the E.U.'s budget, as well as the rights of citizens in the U.K. and E.U. to live and travel away from home.

"A no-deal scenario would be bad for everyone," European Council President Donald Tusk said in 2017, according to the BBC. Tusk said that, above all, it would be bad for the U.K.

