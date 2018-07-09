For more than six decades, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has brought together people from all over the creative communications sector to brainstorm ideas.

Terry Savage is seen by many as the heart and soul of the festival. As its outgoing chairman, he has been associated with Cannes Lions for over 30 years.

So what’s driven the festival’s long-time leader to stay in the marketing and communications space for such a long time?

“I think the creative elements are what inspire me and drive me. Probably more importantly than that, I think it's the fact that there are certain things that you get involved with in life, which makes a difference to people's lives,” Savage, now global chairman of The Marketing Academy, told CNBC’s Karen Tso on an episode of “What Drives You.”

“And the number of people that have said to me in this event, over many, many years that, ‘Coming here this week actually changed my life.’

“That's a really motivating thing for any individual — to be in a role where you know you're actually making a difference to other people. And I think that's the biggest driver that I have as an individual.”