    ×

    Tech

    Groupon surges on report it's seeking a buyer

    • Recode reported Saturday that the company, which pioneered local online deals, is considering a sale.
    • The stock is on track for its best day since February 2017.
    • Groupon is down roughly 9 percent in 2018 and more than 20 percent off its 52-week high of $5.99.
    Rich Williams, CEO of Groupon
    Ashlee Espinal | CNBC
    Rich Williams, CEO of Groupon

    Groupon gained as much as 13 percent Monday following a weekend report that the company is seeking a buyer.

    Shares opened at $4.81 after closing Friday at $4.36. The stock at its peak was on track for its best day since February 2017, but quickly pared gains. Shares fell below $4.70 within the first half hour of trading.

    Recode reported Saturday that the company, which pioneered local online deals, is considering a sale. Alibaba, which took a nearly 6 percent stake in the the company in 2016, could step in as a buyer, as could IAC, whose CEO Joey Levin is a Groupon board member, the tech news site reports.

    Groupon is down roughly 9 percent in 2018 and more than 20 percent off its 52-week high of $5.99.

    Parcels are prepared for dispatch at Amazon's warehouse in Hemel Hempstead, England.
    Amazon is so much more than online shopping — here's how big its become   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GROUPON
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...