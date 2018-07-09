Here's how US college costs stack up to the rest of the world

In this country, a college education is the second-largest expense an individual is likely to make in a lifetime — right after purchasing a home.

At public, four-year institutions, costs for the 2017-18 school year not including room and board hit nearly $10,000, according to the College Board. At private schools, the price tag can be significantly higher.

As a result, college-loan balances in the U.S. have jumped to a record $1.5 trillion. Seven in 10 seniors graduate with debt, owing about $29,650 per borrower, according to the most recent data from the Institute for College Access & Success.

But it isn’t like that everywhere. Student Loan Hero took a look at tuition expenses in 10 different countries around the world to see how the U.S. measured up.

"College costs in the U.S. are higher than they are in most other countries, but surprisingly the U.S. doesn’t have the most expensive system," said Rebecca Safier, Student Loan Hero's lead researcher on the study. (Click on the country flag to see details.)