How internships helped Elon Musk figure out his future

Internships remain a crucial way to advance your career, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE). In fact, hiring managers say that interning within your preferred industry is more important than your college major or GPA, NACE's 2018 Job Outlook survey finds. “Employers prefer work experience, and in particular they prefer that the experience was obtained through an internship or co-op experience,” NACE research manager Andrea Koncz tells CNBC Make It.
Even if the internship isn’t directly tied to your dream job, it provides work experience that may help you understand what is most fulfilling to you, Koncz adds. That was the case for Elon Musk. Before he became a billionaire tech mogul, Musk got a taste of professional life as an intern for various employers, including the Bank of Nova Scotia and Rocket Science Games.
Here's how his internships helped him figure out what he wanted to do.