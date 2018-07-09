How internships helped Elon Musk figure out his future

While studying physics at Queen's University in Canada during the early 1990s, Musk and his brother Kimbal cold-called numerous people they wanted to meet, including Peter Nicholson, a top executive at the Bank of Nova Scotia. Nicholson “was not in the habit of getting out-of-the-blue requests," according to Ashlee Vance's book "Elon Musk," and he was impressed. As he put it, "I was perfectly prepared to have lunch with a couple of kids that had that kind of gumption."

Nicholson gave Musk a summer internship at the bank, where he earned about $14 an hour and got to pitch new ideas to his boss. For one project, Musk told Vance, he wrote up a proposal for a bond trade that he estimated could be "the biggest opportunity ever, and nobody seemed to realize." His boss approved the pitch and passed it along to the bank's CEO but, to Musk's dismay, the CEO rejected the proposal.

“Later in life, as I competed against the banks, I would think back to this moment, and it gave me confidence. All the bankers did was copy what everyone else did,” Musk told Vance. "If there was a giant pile of gold sitting in the middle of the room and nobody was picking it up, they wouldn't pick it up either."

One of Musk's takeaways was that "bankers are rich and dumb," he told Vance, and he kept that in mind when, in 1999, Musk launched his finance start up X.com. The site merged with Confinity in 2000 and became PayPal.