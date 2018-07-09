Microsoft's $399 Surface Go hits most of the right notes to compete with the iPad and Chromebooks

Microsoft on Tuesday announced the Surface Go, the newest addition to its family of Surface-branded computers and laptops. It's the cheapest of the bunch — it starts at $399 — and is targeted directly at the Apple iPad and a crop of affordable Chromebooks running Google software.
I had a chance to check one out during a quick product briefing with Microsoft.
I like the smaller 10-inch design and that Microsoft kept mostly the same familiar form factor as earlier Surface tablets, complete with a kickstand that pops out from the back of the tablet. I've found the kickstand usually works well, although it's hard to keep on my lap.
I also like that it can be connected to a full computer display and used more like a traditional computer, which you can't do with an iPad.
The starting $399 price gets you a bare-bones model with just 64GB of storage, which isn't much, but there's a slot for adding additional storage in the back of the computer. Microsoft still doesn't include a keyboard or one of its Surface Pen styluses, so expect to spend a couple of hundred dollars more for those if you want more than the bare-bones touch-screen experience.
I'm a bit torn on the size. It's small, with a 10-inch screen, and has big bezels — the areas around the screen — which means it's not nearly as attractive as an iPad.
Also, the keyboard seemed a little cramped during my brief hands-on with the Surface Go, though on a par with what I've used with an iPad Pro.
That said, the screen looked sharp and wasn't cheap, as one might sometimes find in more affordable laptops.
Short of a full review, which will come closer to when the Surface Go hits the market on August 2, I think the Surface Go hits a lot of areas that I think Microsoft needed to address against Apple's low cost iPad.
It's the first Surface product that's priced competively with an iPad or Chromebook -- the larger Surface laptops start at $799 -- it's designed to run all Windows apps (save for high-powered ones, given it operates on a relatively low-power Intel Pentium Gold chip), and some models will include built-in LTE for a connection wherever you go.
It's too early to call this a winner for Microsoft. It'll need to be able to perform well and run multiple apps at the same time, and battery life will be a concern given its tiny form factor. (Microsoft says it should run up to 9 hours.) The Surface Go looks promising, though.