Microsoft's $399 Surface Go hits most of the right notes to compete with the iPad and Chromebooks

Microsoft on Tuesday announced the Surface Go, the newest addition to its family of Surface-branded computers and laptops. It's the cheapest of the bunch — it starts at $399 — and is targeted directly at the Apple iPad and a crop of affordable Chromebooks running Google software.

I had a chance to check one out during a quick product briefing with Microsoft.

I like the smaller 10-inch design and that Microsoft kept mostly the same familiar form factor as earlier Surface tablets, complete with a kickstand that pops out from the back of the tablet. I've found the kickstand usually works well, although it's hard to keep on my lap.