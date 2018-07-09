Oprah Winfrey has been a household name since she became one of the first black female news anchors at 19 years old. Now 64, the self-made billionaire wants everyone, especially young people, to understand one thing about success: It usually takes years of hard work and dedication.

“I love the theory of that there are 10,000 hours behind anybody who ever gets to be successful,” Winfrey says in an interview with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. She's referring to the somewhat controversial theory popularized by bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell that it takes at least 10,000 hours of practice, plus talent, to achieve mastery.

Winfrey says that her biggest frustration with young people today is that “they think that success is supposed to happen" instantly. “They think that there isn't a process to it. They think that they are supposed to come out of college and have their brand.” Instead, she says, brands, and careers, take time to develop.

To drive this point home, she uses Enninful as an example: “You did not get to be editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine by not working and working and working to get here,” she says.