Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Paccar were up as much 2.5 percent in extended-hours trading, before pairing those gains. The truck manufacturing company announced a $300 million share repurchase of its outstanding common stock. Paccar's shareholders have seen an average return of 12.5 percent over the last 15 years, according to the company.

Cactus stock was down more than 4 percent in after-hours trading. The company, which designs and manufactures wellhead and pressure-control equipment, estimates that the revenue for last quarter will range between $136 million to $139 million. Cactus expects its net income to be within $40.6 million to $42.4 million.

Shares of Nordstrom were down nearly 1 percent in extended-hours trading. The department store chain announced that it will open two more smaller format stores with no inventory, called Nordstrom Local shops, in Los Angeles this fall. Some of the services at the smaller format stores include onsite tailoring and curbside pickup.

Marathon Oil stock was up nearly 2 percent in after-hours trading, before giving up most of its gains. The Houston, Texas based company has seen a 91 percent over the past 12 months.



