Companies today are looking for more than just talented workers who can get the job done. They're also looking for employees who can mesh well with an organization's mission, culture and values. That's why, Welch says, any conversation you have about your fit within a company should be treated as a warning sign that your boss may not like you.

In fact, she explains that "lack of fit" could be another way of saying, "you're causing too much friction here," or more plainly, "people just don't like working with you."

"A lot of managers use 'lack of fit' as the magical potion for dismissal, since it can't really be disputed," she says. "It's all in the eye of the beholder, and if that beholder is your boss, you're out of luck."

Welch says if it sounds like she's encouraging you to be paranoid about your job, well, in the words of Intel founder and former CEO Andy Grove: "Only the paranoid survive."

"The truth is getting fired in real life isn't the same as it is on TV," she warns. "It's quieter. You have to listen for it."

Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Institute and a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker.

