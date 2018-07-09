There may be politics but there is no debate: Breastfeeding is the best health option

"Commercial formulas can't completely match breast milk's exact composition. Why? Because milk is a living substance made by each mother for her individual infant, a process that can't be duplicated in a factory."

A study published in the leading British medical journal The Lancet, conducted by multiple researchers, including those from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Royal Children’s Hospital in England, reported that children who were breastfed had higher intelligence test results. For mothers, breastfeeding may help reduce the risk of breast and ovarian cancers, along with diabetes, the Lancet study found.

Nursing can also help mothers by burning calories and shrinking the uterus, allowing nursing moms to return to their pre-pregnancy shape and weight faster, Nemours found. It also reduces the risk of breast cancer, high blood pressure, diabetes and cardiovascular disease in moms. Based on research presented by the American College of Cardiology in February, it was found that women with normal blood pressure during pregnancy and who breastfed their babies for at least six months following birth had better markers of cardiovascular health years later compared to women who never breastfed. That's because they had higher levels of the "good" HDL cholesterol, along with lower triglycerides and healthier carotid artery thickness.

Nemours also found an added personal finance benefit: Breastfed babies have fewer overall infections and hospitalizations than formula-fed infants, allowing parents to save on money from prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines.

Of course, many women cannot nurse for various medical reasons and formula remains a completely viable alternative — and a huge business for health and nutrition companies.

Nestle leads the infant nutrition market, but competition with rivals Abbott — which owns the Similac brand, Danone and Reckitt Benckiser — which bought Enfamil infant formula maker Mead Johnson, has intensified in recent years. While sales of infant formula in the U.S. and Europe have declined in recent years, infant nutrition is still considered a growth market globally and the major players are making aggressive moves to increase market share. Nestle reorganized its business in 2017. The market in Asia has been booming, particularly in China. Sales of infant nutrition climbed almost 10 percent last year at Danone, which boosted its earnings. The company said growth came from China and the rest of Asia.

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates formula companies to ensure they provide all the necessary nutrients (including vitamin D) in their formulas,” Nemours states on a website devoted to children's health. “Still, commercial formulas can't completely match breast milk's exact composition. Why? Because milk is a living substance made by each mother for her individual infant, a process that can't be duplicated in a factory.”