The UK’s Brexit secretary just walked away from the job. Here’s what that means

Stating he was not willing to be a “reluctant conscript” in the prime minister’s latest Brexit policy, Davis said it was increasingly unlikely that Britain would leave the European Union’s customs union — which allows for tariff-free trade within the 28-country bloc — and that the plan would not give Britain control over its laws and future trade relationships.
Speaking Monday to the BBC, Davis said May’s policy for Brexit had a “number of weaknesses” and that he fears the EU will demand further concessions in Brexit talks. He hoped his resignation would put pressure on the U.K. government not to make those concessions.
Davis said May would be able to survive his resignation and would not support a challenge to her leadership. Still, his departure and growing dissent among his fellow Brexiteers means that opposition politicians and political commentators are assessing the prime minister’s future.
May appeared to secure a government agreement on the country's Brexit position last Friday with the Cabinet, made up of Remainers and Brexiteers, appearing to back her plan for a U.K.-EU free trade area for goods and agricultural products. She also said the plan for a new customs model would allow the U.K. to seek trade deals with the rest of the world.
The deal was seen as a compromise and appeared to meet with reluctant approval from Brexiteers within May’s inner circle, the Cabinet. Cracks appeared over the weekend, however, with core Brexiteers mounting an opposition to the deal.
Not one to mince his words, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reportedly called the deal an “absolute stinker.” Staunch Brexit supporter Jacob Rees-Mogg likened May’s plan to an egg that is so softly boiled it isn’t boiled at all. But Environment Secretary Michael Gove said he didn’t agree with everything in the proposal but called for his fellow euroskeptics to back the plan.
Then, Davis announced his resignation Sunday night, telling May in a letter that the government’s proposals for closer ties with the EU “will leave us in at best a weak negotiating position, and possibly an inescapable one.” His move was cheered by fellow Brexiteers. A junior Brexit minister, Steven Baker, also resigned.
May thanked Davis for his work but said she did not agree with his “characterization of the policy we agreed at cabinet on Friday."